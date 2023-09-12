As a rookie, right guard Ed Ingram stepped on Cousins' foot several times through the season. On Sunday, Ingram inadvertently knocked the ball from Cousins' hands while he was moving to his left on a run play, and gave up the Vikings' only sack. The 2022 second-round pick has had a rough start to his NFL career, and with Bradbury's injury, Ingram could have a new center playing next to him on Thursday night.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Bradbury's back injury was "similar" to the one that caused him to miss five games last year. The Vikings did not practice Monday, but in their first injury report of the week before Thursday's game in Philadelphia, they said Bradbury would not have participated if they had practiced.

While O'Connell said he's not qualified to speculate on Bradbury's back health, he added the Vikings "felt positive about him" before re-signing him to a three-year deal last offseason.

"He's done everything and had no issues whatsoever through a pretty physical training camp for us to feel really good about it," O'Connell said Monday. "It's just how this game goes sometimes, and he's a tough guy, big part of the interior of our offensive line and we'll hope to get him back as soon as we can."

The Vikings brought former Broncos guard Dalton Risner in for a visit during training camp; he spent part of Sunday's game responding to Vikings fans on social media and suggesting he was ready to go any time. The team brought in several veterans for training camp without signing any of them, so those visits might not have indicated anything other than cursory interest.

Still, with injuries already a factor and O'Connell pointing out a lack of run game efficiency on Sunday, it's worth watching the situation, while remembering veteran guard Chris Reed could come off the non-football injury list in three weeks.