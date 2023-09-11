The Vikings offensive line remained in flux Monday just three days before a tough test on Thursday night in Philadelphia against the reigning NFC champion Eagles.

The team did not practice Monday, but both the Vikings and Eagles must submit an estimated participation report. Center Garrett Bradbury (back) was the only player gauged as unable to practice. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and edge rusher Marcus Davenport — both dealing with ankle injuries — were estimated as limited.

"No matter what five guys are up front, we can't miss a beat," coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. "[Rushing] efficiency is something we're going to continue to strive for. Did not get it done [Sunday]."

Bradbury's back injury is similar, O'Connell said, to the ailment that sidelined him for five games last season before he returned to the NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Giants. Center Austin Schlottmann would start if Bradbury can't play.

"I don't want to speculate on exactly the pinpoint area," O'Connell said. "We're still working through that. Kind of a similar response, and we're hoping — he's feeling pretty good [Monday], and we'll see how that looks moving forward. Something we definitely have to keep an eye on."

Darrisaw missed minimal time on Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing 58 of 64 snaps, while working through an ankle injury suffered in the first half. Bradbury's back issues quickly returned in the first quarter after just seven snaps.

"We felt positive about him," O'Connell said of Bradbury, "and he's done everything and had no issues whatsoever during a pretty physical training camp for us to feel really good about it. It's just how this game goes sometimes."

O'Connell added that he hopes Davenport, who suffered an ankle injury last week, can make his Vikings debut in Philadelphia.

Five Eagles players were estimated as sidelined Monday: defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ribs), linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion), running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs).

Blitzes are back

Coordinator Brian Flores' aggressive approach arrived as promised. The Vikings defense blitzed Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield on 47.2% of his dropbacks — more than double last year's blitz rate of 21.1% under former coordinator Ed Donatell, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

A Star Tribune analysis revealed Mayfield and the Bucs found solutions at halftime.

After completing just 1 of 6 throws for 6 yards against extra rushers in the first half, Mayfield found a groove with quick throws in the second half, during which he completed 9 of 11 throws for 86 yards vs. the blitz. The Vikings allowed six first downs when blitzing — five after halftime, including the Bucs' game-sealing pass to receiver Chris Godwin on third down.

Safety Harrison Smith returned to the line of scrimmage after blitzing just 13 times last season under Donatell. He rushed the passer six times on Sunday. Smith was asked if Tampa Bay's quick strikes neutralized the rush.

"Uh, yeah," Smith said.

'Not something we can have'

Second-year safety Lewis Cine cost the Vikings a timeout in the fourth quarter when he inexplicably left the field before Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin's go-ahead 57-yard field goal. O'Connell said there was an unacceptable miscommunication. Cine played 12 snaps on special teams. His 13th snap did not count because he was replaced by linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on the ensuing field-goal attempt.

"Did not want to have to burn a timeout there," O'Connell said, "but that would have been a scenario where we would've given them a new set of downs. ... Maybe it's a first game thing, maybe it's not, but that's not something we can have. That's on me making sure we're prepared."

Etc.

• Tight end T.J. Hockenson on advice he has for teammates playing at Philadelphia for the first time: "Be ready. It's a hostile place to play. You walk out of the tunnels, and there's things being thrown at you and a lot of stuff happening in that stadium."

• Right tackle Brian O'Neill after playing all 64 snaps in his first game back following a January surgery to repair an Achilles injury: "There's a lot of situations and positions you can't simulate as much as we try to. But everything held up physically."

• O'Connell on right guard Ed Ingram forcing a fumble by quarterback Kirk Cousins: "That was truly something you'd love to have back, call a different play so that's not a risk. But I also do trust our guys that that won't happen, and that's not changing based on kind of a freak thing like that."