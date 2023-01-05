A visibly irritated Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips used a question about the field conditions in Chicago this week to publicly challenge Vikings players to not ignore the team's advice about proper footwear after many of them slipped all over the field during last week's beatdown at Green Bay.

"We definitely have to take the conditions into account, and we have to be professional about whatever the environment we're playing in," Phillips said Thursday morning. "The margin for error in this league is small and — I assume you're talking about guys slipping down on the ground, and how it was noticeable that it happened with us, and it didn't happen with [Green Bay]?

"It was something that was addressed but, you know. … Guys got to understand the margin for error is small. It can't be like, 'Oh, I'll get it next time.' You don't know how many times you're going to have the play to change the game or continue a drive."

The Vikings have had two head equipment managers in 62 seasons. The current one, Dennis Ryan, joined Stubby Eason's staff in 1975 and was promoted in 1981 when Eason died. So Ryan has almost a half-century's worth of experience when it comes to outfitting feet for Lambeau Field.

Early last week, Ryan hung sheets of paper in each player's locker recommending the use of seven-stud cleats. A pair was placed in each locker for the players to get used to in practice.

A lot of players prefer the five-stud cleats because the seven-stud cleats are longer and grab the ground more.

"Green Bay, the field was pretty fine in pregame," said receiver Justin Jefferson, who started out with his five-stud cleats and paid the price by slipping several times while being held to one catch for 15 yards. "That's why I didn't switch my cleats. A lot of us didn't. Then as the game got on, it was a lot more slipperier, and a lot of us changed our cleats."

Phillips said it wasn't just the skill position players who were guilty.

"It was guys up front across the board," he said. "WE have to be better in that area."

One old pro who didn't resist the seven-stud cleats was cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"For me, I just can't afford to be on the ground," he said. "I want to give myself the best opportunity to stand upright throughout the game. For me, seven studs always came through for me whether it's a rainy surface, a muddy surface or like the surface we played on [in Green Bay]. It boils down to a person's personal preference, but if you want to be upright, you have to find out the best cleats for that."

Feeling confident in Udoh

Phillips called the season-ending injury to captain and standout right tackle Brian O'Neill a big loss. But he also praised backup Oli Udoh, who's probably better known for leading the league in penalties in last year's failed attempt to make him a starting right guard.

"Oli's one of the more physically gifted players on our team and really across the league as far as tackles," Phillips said. "He's got really long arms, he's big, he's strong. We do feel confident that he'll be able to step in and fill that role. But obviously anytime you lose a captain and a guy who has that much impact on your team and has played really well this year, it definitely hurts to lose [O'Neill]."

Peterson protects young daughters

As one of the older players on the team, the 32-year-old Peterson had another level of concern Monday night as he was learning the severity of the situation involving Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin is improving as the entire football world has been trying to come to grips with what it saw unfold on live television.

The father of two young girls, Paityn and Parker, Peterson was in the kitchen cooking and the game was on in the other room.

"My oldest, Paityn, she said, 'Daddy, there's a big hit,' " not really knowing what was going on," Peterson said. "I didn't see the hit. I just saw everybody gathered around. After they started talking about CPR and everything, I took my daughters to the other room.

"They didn't need to see that. My daughters, they know I play this game. I didn't want to put any fear in their minds, their hearts."

Bradbury still sidelined

Center Garrett Bradbury (back) and nose tackle James Lynch (shoulder) did not practice again Thursday and aren't expected to play Sunday. Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) was limited again, but safety Josh Metellus (thigh) had full practice participation after being limited Wednesday.