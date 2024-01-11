Not to be overlooked in the Vikings' quarterback frenzy, the toothless rushing attack will remain an offseason focus for the team brass.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday the Vikings have to continue to address the running game via both personnel and how coaches are deploying their backs. The Vikings ranked near the bottom of the league in just about every rushing category this season, including rushing yards per carry (4.0, tied for 21st), explosive runs of 20 yards or more (5, t-28th), rushing first-down rate (20.1%, t-28th), and rushing touchdowns (7, t-30th).

Running back Alexander Mattison, who ran for 700 yards on 3.9 yards per carry, became the first leading rusher in franchise history without a rushing touchdown. The Vikings also played nine different offensive linemen in an injury-riddled season. And Mattison lost his starting job to second-year running back Ty Chandler by season's end.

"There was some improvement in the run game: how we handled the line of scrimmage, the addition of Josh Oliver," O'Connell said. "Being able to handle the different ebbs and flows of the groups of linemen we put out there. ... Then there were other games where we didn't have the effectiveness that we want, and that's where we've got to continue to look at that, both personnel-based and also scheme-based."

This has been a consistent issue under O'Connell, a former NFL quarterback who has overseen prolific passing attacks in two seasons as Vikings head coach. The Vikings also ranked 26th in rushing yards per carry in 2022. He said he wants to find an identity in the run game this offseason.

"What do we want to hang our hat on?" O'Connell said. "That's what the run game is all about. ... More time of possession, more ball control. Your defense is resting up on the sideline. All of those things are things I constantly think about, and just the different avenues of making sure we get that to a place where we completely have the well-rounded offense we want."

'Talk again soon'

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he has spoken with receiver Justin Jefferson's representatives as recently as Wednesday morning. He alluded to the framework of a contract extension already being in place from last year's negotiations that broke off once the season started.

"The good part is we have a shared history now," Adofo-Mensah said. "We did a lot of the work last season, so we talked and said, 'Let's plan to talk again soon.' I'm always optimistic about those things. Obviously, we have to address that and a bunch of other things, but I'm looking forward to those conversations."

Coaching staff adjustments?

At some point, O'Connell is expected to add a defensive line coach with coordinator Brian Flores after Chris Rumph left for Clemson in the middle of the season. Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith's future is also unclear after having been away from the team on a personal leave since August. Rumph and Smith were assistants hired under former coordinator Ed Donatell.

O'Connell said Wednesday he's not yet at the point of making hires. He said he's meeting with coaches individually this week after first meeting with players for exit interviews.

"I'm much too early in the process with those guys," O'Connell said, "and still giving them the platform to make sure I have all the information and abilities to improve myself first and foremost, and continuously look at ways of improving what we provide as a coaching staff."

Metellus: Bigger plans 'in the works'

Safety Josh Metellus said this week he was grateful for the votes from fans, coaches and fellow players after he was voted a second Pro Bowl alternate after his first full season as a starter. He finished with five pass deflections, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and an interception in a do-it-all role.

"I'm just scratching the surface," Metellus said. "I got goals that are far beyond my first Pro Bowl. So, I'm just happy those plans are in the works and everything I'm doing is working."