Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to the season-ending press conferences from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell, and they set the stage for what is a pivotal offseason for both of them. What are the factors at play in Kirk Cousins' potential return? Would they still draft a quarterback even if Cousins re-signs? What about the defensive depth chart and decisions to be made? And that 2022 draft class?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.