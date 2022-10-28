Running back Kene Nwangwu hadn't tackled in a game since grade school when he was barreling full speed down the field at Hard Rock Stadium as a replacement gunner on the Vikings' punt coverage team.

Nwangwu, the speedy kick returner and No. 3 running back, has embraced whichever way he can get onto the field. During the 24-16 win in Miami before the bye week, that meant replacing receiver Jalen Nailor as one of the two primary cover men — called gunners — on punts. Midway through the first quarter, Nwangwu found himself trying to take down shifty Dolphins returner Tyreek Hill during Ryan Wright's 73-yard punt.

"They singled [blocked] me on that punt, so I just won inside," Nwangwu said. "Make sure I kept my leverage on that and squared up the — Tyreek is back there, so make sure he doesn't get out."

Hill escaped Nwangwu's grasp, but was quickly taken down by safety Josh Metellus as Nwangwu officially finished with one tackle later in the fourth quarter. Nwangwu worked as a backup gunner during training camp, and was thrust into the job opposite top gunner Kris Boyd after Nailor was injured. Nwangwu's speed was the obvious pull for coaches to include him.

"Speed is going to be the No. 1 thing," special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said. "He didn't even know what the position even was, if I'm being honest, so for him to really lock in and have a true impact. ... A great job of stepping in at that position, and it's encouraging to see."

Nwangwu said he's content with making an impact where he can, which hasn't been on offense so far. The second-year back hasn't played a snap in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense while in a logjam behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. That may not change anytime soon.

"It's still pretty early, in my mind, in the season," O'Connell said. "There's still so much that we want to see Dalvin do and Alexander and really give them opportunities as well. But that doesn't take anything away from Kene."

Nwangwu's touches will be limited to kickoff return, where he leads the league with 11 returns for at least 20 yards — a reason why the Vikings also lead the league in average starting field position around the 32-yard line. What's missing is a touchdown, which Boyd said fellow special teamers are focused on springing for Nwangwu.

"One of our goals is to get him in the end zone on kick return," Boyd said. "We got to pay a tribute to him, man. We owe that to him just switching positions and giving us his all."

Bullard questionable; five Cardinals ruled out

Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard missed Friday's practice due to an illness that has him listed as questionable for Sunday against the Cardinals. The rest of the Vikings' active roster is expected to be available, including Nailor (hamstring), who practiced fully this week. O'Connell and the Vikings see dividends from efforts to lighten the physical toll on players from spring practices through training camp.

"Making sure we're always feeling like we get the work in we need to," O'Connell said, "but that we've got a fresh football team."

Five Cardinals players have been ruled out, including running back James Conner (ribs), left guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee). Left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and is also questionable.

