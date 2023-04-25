The Vikings have just five picks heading into the 2023 draft, their second with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in charge. But they could look to acquire more, with a long list of needs heading into the season. The defending NFC North champions have holes to fill on defense, with new coordinator Brian Flores taking over a unit that allowed the fifth-most points in the league last year. On offense, they could look for another complement to Justin Jefferson (or a possible successor for Kirk Cousins).

Here are the team's top needs to address heading into the NFL draft on Thursday (Round 1, 7 p.m.), Friday (Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.). The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: K.J. Osborn will take on a bigger role after Adam Thielen's departure, and the Vikings are optimistic about what they could have in second-year man Jalen Nailor. Adding another weapon high in the draft, though, could help the Vikings counteract opponents' focus on Justin Jefferson.

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins will be back for a sixth season as the Vikings' starter, but he is scheduled to be a free agent after 2023. The Vikings could bring him back on a new deal, but with Cousins set to be 35 in August, they'll have to think about the future at the position before too long. A first-round QB isn't a must, but the Vikings have done plenty of work on their options. If the right one comes along? They could draft a QB in the first round.

Interior offensive line: While the Vikings brought Garrett Bradbury back for 2023 at center, his new deal effectively only guarantees he'll be here for this season. At guard, Ezra Cleveland will be a free agent after this season, and the Vikings will need to see more from Ed Ingram in Year 2. If they found a player they liked at one of those positions, they could add competition to the group.

Running back: At the moment, both Alexander Mattison and Dalvin Cook are on the roster. That could change before training camp, with Cook set to count $14.1 million against the cap in 2023. The Vikings like second-year man Ty Chandler, who could play a bigger role in 2023, but especially if they move Cook at some point, they could be interested in another young back.

DEFENSE

Cornerback: This remains the Vikings' No. 1 defensive need, as it has been in many recent seasons, and it could be their biggest need overall. Second-year players Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans will need to show they can stay healthy and handle larger roles in Flores' defense, and though the Vikings added Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency, O'Connell has said the team needs to keep adding to the group. The corner class is a solid group in 2023, and adding one in the first round could make sense.

Edge rusher: The Vikings might be in relatively good shape here for 2023. But with Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, Danielle Hunter set to hit free agency after this season and Za'Darius Smith's future with the Vikings in question, this is a major long-term need. The Vikings haven't taken a pass rusher in the first three rounds since they selected Hunter in 2015, so an investment on the edge would make some sense.

Defensive line: The Vikings brought in Dean Lowry and re-signed Jonathan Bullard, but will need to replace Dalvin Tomlinson, who left for Cleveland in free agency. The addition of a pass-rushing tackle would help the group while giving the Vikings the kind of inside force on passing downs they haven't enjoyed in several years.

Inside linebacker: Brian Asamoah will take on a larger role with Eric Kendricks gone, but Jordan Hicks, who accepted a pay cut to stay in Minnesota, will be a free agent after the season. The Vikings could benefit from another linebacker that can cover plenty of space against the pass and grow with Asamoah over the next few seasons.