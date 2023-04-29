On Friday night, the Vikings traded back in the third round and took a defensive back at the end of it. They did the same in the fourth round on Saturday.

They made LSU's Jay Ward the 134th overall pick in the draft, after trading back 15 spots and picking up a 2024 fifth-rounder from Kansas City in the deal. In Ward, they'll get an aggressive safety who also played cornerback and nickel in college and could end up doing so for the Vikings.

At LSU, Ward played for Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, who spent the 2021 season as the Tigers' defensive coordinator in between stints with the Vikings. Jones' knowledge of what Ward can do likely played into the pick, and the Vikings made him the fifth defensive back they've selected in General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's two drafts with the team.

Ward moved to safety in 2021 when Jones became the defensive coordinator there, but the Vikings submitted the pick with Ward listed as a cornerback. His versatility, as well as his experience on special teams, could get him chances with the Vikings.

He intercepted six passes during his final three seasons at LSU, also blocking a kick as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound safety excelled in run support for the Tigers, though he was penalized seven times in 2022 (according to Pro Football Focus) and might need to improve in coverage as he gets to the NFL.

Still, his versatility gives the Vikings another option under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, after Minnesota selected USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to play both inside and outside corner in the third round on Friday night.