One of the NFL's best pass catchers when healthy, Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson said he's also "trying to be a little better than I've been" as a blocker in the seven games he's played this season.

Why, pray tell, was Jefferson, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, asked to evaluate his willingness to block heading into a Week 16 showdown with the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Because of George Pickens. The Steelers second-year receiver became a story this week for his decision not to block near the goal line for teammate Jaylen Warren and his explanation to reporters after Pittsburgh's loss to the Colts.

"I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation," said Pickens, referring to the Houston receiver who broke his leg when rolled up on in a goal-line play. "I ain't want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily."

Jefferson said he saw the play in question but didn't see Pickens' comments.

"That's a little excuse," Jefferson said of Pickens' explanation. "[The Vikings] don't live by that."

Jefferson said proper blocking technique can help prevent injuries. He also was harsh on himself for how he's blocked this season, chalking it up to not being in football shape because of the hamstring injury that cost him seven games and the chest injury that knocked him out of most of the Raiders game two weeks ago.

"I definitely slacked a couple of plays this last game by being tired," Jefferson said of his blocking. "But now that I have more energy, more oxygen, I'll be way better blocking."

Asked if it's hard for an elite receiver to give maximum effort to football's ultimate grunt work, Jefferson said: "Not really, if you make it a focus. If you make it a priority to go out there and block for your teammates, your block could be that touchdown block. There's plenty of times that I had that during the season last year. I just got to go back to the habits I had before."

As for his primary job of receiving passes, Jefferson will be facing the Lions for the first time since catching 11 of 15 targets for a career-high 223 yards in a 34-23 loss at Detroit last December.

"I had a record-setting day, so just carry that same momentum, carry that same energy," Jefferson said of Sunday's game. "They definitely had a plan to double and match me a lot, so it's not like we're going to see something different than we're used to. We just got to be aware of the plan, be aware of where we want the ball at the right times. I feel we have a great game plan going into this week."

Hunter returns to practice

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, whose career-high 15 ½ sacks trail only Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (16), returned to practice Thursday and was limited. He has an illness.

That, however, was the only good news injury-wise for a defense getting ready to face a Lions offense that ranks third in yards (394.4) and fifth in scoring (27.3). Tackle Harrison Phillips (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) missed a second straight practice.

Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) also sat out for a second straight day after not playing last week.

Limited for the second straight day were defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and Sheldon Day (ankle). Linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) was a full participant as he moves closer to returning from injured reserve after missing the last four games.

Davenport likely done

Coach Kevin O'Connell didn't sound optimistic when asked Wednesday where edge rusher Marcus Davenport was in his attempt to return from injured reserve following surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain against the Bears on Oct. 15.

"He continues to work through it; it's kind of a week-to-week thing," O'Connell said. "He has progressed through the rehab. What that looks like and when we can possibly open his window and maybe get him back? We are getting later on in the season."

Ragnow sits

Frank Ragnow, the Lions' two-time Pro Bowl center and a Chanhassen native, sat out Thursday's practice after being a full participant on Wednesday. He was listed on the official injury report as "knee/back/toe/rest."

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and tight end Brock Wright (hip) missed practice for the second straight day.