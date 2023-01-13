The Vikings received good news Thursday afternoon when center Garrett Bradbury, who has missed the past five games because of a back injury, went through a padded practice as a full participant for the first time since Dec. 3.

Bradbury returned in a limited capacity on Wednesday, and the step forward Thursday could be a sign that he's nearing a return to the lineup for Sunday's NFC playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"He looked really good, and he feels good, but it's one of those things when you're dealing with linemen and a back strain,'' offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Thursday morning before practice, evaluating Bradbury on his Wednesday work. "Today will be a little more of a physical nature, so we'll see how he responds to that.''

Phillips would welcome Bradbury back but also has faith in third-string center Chris Reed, the former Minnesota State Mankato standout who usually plays guard. Reed jumped in at center when backup Austin Schlottmann broke a leg during the Jan. 1 game at Green Bay. Reed started Sunday at Chicago.

An eight-year NFL veteran who's on his fifth team after signing with the Vikings in April, Reed would get the nod again at center if Bradbury can't play.

"What I was really pleased to see was Chris Reed — or 'Creed' as we call him — just have a weekend to prepare and settle into that role,'' Phillips said. "We really came out physical in that game; those guys getting to fit together and being able to move some guys off the ball. That set the tone early in the game. … I was really happy with his play.''

Said Reed, "It was a lot easier, a lot smoother. I felt really comfortable at the position after that week of work.''

Be it Reed or Bradbury, the Vikings center will face a massive challenge in the Giants' Dexter Lawrence, a 6-4, 342-pounder who's among the best defensive linemen in the game.

Lawrence, tied with Kansas City's Chris Jones as the top-rated interior defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus, is stout against the run and outstanding as a pass rusher, collecting a team-leading 7.5 sacks. He also has seven tackles for loss among his 68 total tackles.

Preventing Lawrence from dominating the middle would go a long way toward protecting quarterback Kirk Cousins against a New York defense that likes to rush five defenders.

"He, in my mind, is one of the top guys in the league, top five at that position,'' Phillips said of Lawrence. "When you can, you try to have a guard help with the center or a center help with the guard. But he's gonna have his moments where someone's gonna have to block him one-on-one.''

Reed's thoughts on Lawrence?: "He's big and strong. He sure is.''

Brandel improving

Tackle Blake Brandel (knee) practiced for the second consecutive day. Phillips liked what he saw Wednesday.

"He's so solid and trustworthy that we feel really good about him,'' Phillips said. "We'll see as we continue through the week, but no worries about Blake.''

Brandel said he expects to be activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday's game.

Harrison Smith limited in practice

Safety Harrison Smith (knee) was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day after sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was optimistic about Smith's availability for the Giants game.

"Harrison's always ready to go,'' Donatell said. "It has to be something pretty serious for him not to go.''

Cornerback Cam Dantzler missed his second consecutive practice because of an ankle injury and personal matter.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah, who was limited Wednesday because of a knee injury, was a full participant Thursday. Defensive tackle James Lynch (shoulder) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

'He poked the bear'

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins engaged in some verbal back-and-forth during Minnesota's 27-24 win on Dec. 24, and Thursday Peterson told the story.

"It really wasn't as much trash talking,'' Peterson said. "He was telling me he caught a pass on me, and I told him, 'Just relax. It's a four-quarter game. If the quarterback wants to try me, I will pick one off.' That ended up happening.

"… Actually, it started with a receiver on the sideline that wasn't even dressed — I'm not going to say his name,'' Peterson added. "He poked the bear a little bit.''