ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When a leaping Justin Jefferson wrapped his right wrist around the football, stealing what hope Bills cornerback Cam Lewis had of intercepting the fourth-down pass, the Vikings receiver emerged feeling the incredible 32-yard catch meant even more than a key first down in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win against the Bills.

"It felt like it was unreal, felt like a movie," Jefferson said from the postgame podium at Highmark Stadium. "I told everybody this means, this is our season, for us to win out, go to the Super Bowl. We just got to keep working."

The Vikings can go pretty far if Jefferson continues superhuman efforts like the 10-catch, 193-yard day that lifted the Vikings over the Bills, a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, in a heavyweight bout that had Bills receiver Stefon Diggs making a one-handed catch of his own.

Jefferson had many improbable catches, but the most unlikely was the fourth-and-18 conversion in which he skied over Lewis, pinned the football to his right leg with one hand and held on as the Vikings trailed with two minutes left in regulation.

"That was one of the coolest things I've ever seen," receiver K.J. Osborn said. "That might've been the greatest performance I've ever seen, I mean, the ball was catching him."

The Vikings were the first team this season to surpass 21 points against the Buffalo defense, which was missing two starting defensive backs in safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle). Safety Micah Hyde was already on injured reserve with a neck injury.

"We knew that coming into the game," Jefferson said. "It was really about attacking that."

Only the Chiefs and Buccaneers have thrown for more yardage against the Bills in the past two years than quarterback Kirk Cousins' 357 on Sunday.

Jefferson's career-high 193 receiving yards marked yet another 100-yard game — his 20th in his 40th career NFL start — and are the most by an NFL player in a game this season. He was continually targeted in key moments, catching two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown — both on third down — on the opening drive.

His acrobatic efforts and toe-tapping grabs, like the 24-yard catch on third down in overtime to set up the winning field goal, left teammates awed.

"It's crazy what he can do," tight end T.J. Hockenson said. "You throw it up to him and it's not really a 50-50 ball, he's probably coming down with it, which is a good feeling to have. There's not really many words you can say about it. That's the guy. He's the dude."

Hockenson said Jefferson continually sparks the huddle with plays downfield. Cousins tested that trust on the fourth-down heave that resembled a prayer.

"There's not really a lot of scheme you can go find in that moment," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It was about a player and a quarterback and the two of them behind good protection in a gotta-have-it moment.

"One of the more remarkable catches I've ever seen," he added. "I'm just proud of the way Justin has battled through a lot of different looks and a lot of different coverages."

Jefferson had nothing but respect for Diggs, who he said he talked to postgame after seeing the former Vikings star come down with an incredible one-handed, 25-yard grab.

"It was gross, it was tough," Jefferson said. "Both [of us] had great games, but we had a better one."