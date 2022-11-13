ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — At various points in the second half of a game that defied logic, it appeared the Vikings' game against the Bills on Sunday would end with a blowout loss, then a comeback victory, then a gut-wrenching defeat, then an unfathomable victory.

At one point in overtime, as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen tried to float a pass over a cornerback the Vikings had just added to their active roster, it seemed the Bills would be walk-off winners.

Instead, after Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen in the end zone for the second time Sunday, the Vikings left Highmark Stadium with a 33-30 overtime win against one of the AFC's pre-eminent teams.

If, by some chance, the two teams met again in the Super Bowl, the NFL's broadcast partners would no doubt oblige a sequel to Sunday's madcap finish.

Facing a fourth-and-18 while trailing 27-23 with two minutes left, the Vikings gained 32 yards when Justin Jefferson reached back with one hand to secure Kirk Cousins' desperation pass. On the next play, Christian Benford was flagged for a personal foul, putting the Vikings at the Bills' 5.

But after an offside penalty bailed the Vikings out when Dalvin Cook dropped a game-winning touchdown pass, Cousins was stopped short of the goal line on a sneak. All the Bills had to do was get out of their own end zone to run the clock out.

But a botched exchange between Allen and Mitch Morse led to a fumble that Eric Kendricks recovered for a go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left. The Bills tied the game with a field goal at the end of regulation, and held the Vikings to a field goal to start overtime after Cousins was sacked for a 10-yard loss on second and goal from the 5.

Two scrambles from Allen quickly got the Bills in field goal range, and at the Vikings 20, Buffalo had a chance to win the game when Allen threw for Dawson Knox in the end zone. But Duke Shelley — added to the active roster Saturday after Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve — broke up a would-be touchdown, and Peterson picked off Allen's throw behind Gabe Davis on the next play.

After a week of subterfuge from the Bills about Allen's elbow injury, the quarterback led the team out of the tunnel for pregame warmups to a raucous reception from the Highmark Stadium crowd. Allen immediately began taking snaps from center Mitch Morse and threw with ease before the game.

The Vikings forced a three-and-out to start the game, and then drove 74 yards for an early lead on two impressive throws from Cousins to Jefferson, who finished with a career-high 193 yards on 10 catches. After that, the Bills had little trouble building a 17-7 lead.

Buffalo set up its first scoring drive off a 43-yard kick return from Duke Johnson, and a 15-yard penalty for Eric Kendricks' horse collar tackle on Stefon Diggs put the ball at the Vikings' 25. Peterson missed an arm tackle on Devin Singletary's 21-yard run, and two plays later, Singletary ran around an arm tackle from Peterson before colliding with Harrison Smith on his way to the end zone.

The Bills' second scoring drive covered 70 yards, ending with another Singletary touchdown, and after Cousins overthrew an open K.J. Osborn in the middle of the field, Benford's interception set up a Tyler Bass field goal.

With a chance to pull within three, the Vikings drove to the Buffalo 2, but had to settle for a field goal after an Alexander Mattison run lost 5 yards and an offensive pass interference penalty was called on T.J. Hockenson for breaking up Cam Lewis' interception attempt. Dane Jackson then broke up Cousins' third-down pass while Kevin O'Connell told officials Jackson's tug on the back of Hockenson's jersey should have been penalized.

Then, after rookie Akayleb Evans forced a fumble and safety Cam Bynum returned it to the Bills' 37, the Vikings turned the ball over on downs. Rather than running to gain a yard and convert a first down, Cousins threw a jump ball for Jefferson on third-and-1 before Benford broke up his fourth-down throw over the middle for Osborn.

Buffalo needed just five plays to go 71 yards for another touchdown, taking a 24-10 lead at halftime on Allen's touchdown pass to Gabe Davis on a back-shoulder route against Evans.

The Vikings' first chance to score in the second half died at the Bills' 36. Cousins dropped back with his eyes on the Bills' deep safeties, then looked outside for Jefferson. But he threw the ball right to Jackson, who brought it back to the Bills' 42.

The Bills did not score on their ensuing drive, but built a 27-10 lead with 1:56 to go in the third quarter. With the Bills facing a third-and-5 in the third quarter, a Za'Darius Smith neutral zone infraction gave Buffalo a first down to extend that scoring drive.

With a 17-point lead and the fourth quarter about to begin, the game seemed nearly over. That's when the Vikings responded with their biggest play of the day.

Christian Darrisaw sealed off a lane for Cook, who made Benford miss and raced down the left side of the field for an 81-yard score. It was the longest of Cook's career; before the touchdown, the Vikings had run for just 25 yards against a Bills team that had surrendered 382 the previous two weeks.

The score pulled the Vikings within 10, and Peterson kept the Vikings alive with an end-zone interception on fourth down, jumping Allen's pass for Dawson Knox.

The Vikings converted two fourth downs — one with a 2-yard run from Osborn, another with a 13-yard Cousins-to-Hockenson connection — and C.J. Ham's 3-yard touchdown pulled them within four with 4:28 left. With a chance to pull the Vikings within three, Greg Joseph missed his fourth extra point of the year off the right upright.

It was at that point, that things got really wild. And it all ended with an improbable Vikings win.