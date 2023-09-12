Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke announced his retirement Tuesday after almost five years in the job, citing a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS.

"I will continue to serve veterans in retirement as I partner with veteran organizations to advocate for advances in medical research toward a cure for ALS, a disease veterans receive a diagnosis of twice as often as the general population," Herke, 60, said in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz, who appointed Herke in January 2019, thanked him for his service. "As commissioner, he worked tirelessly to make progress toward ending veterans homelessness, strengthen our veterans homes and cemeteries, and helping Minnesota's veterans and their families receive the best care and benefits," Walz said.

Under Herke's tenure, Minnesota recognized a Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day for the first time in October 2019. He also worked to address homelessness among vets and ensure their access to social services.

As commissioner, Herke is responsible for serving the state's 294,232 veterans and their families. For more than 30 years, Herke was a member of the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard. While in the National Guard, he was deployed to Tallil, Iraq.

After retiring from the National Guard in 2016, Herke was the director of the Minnesota Office of Enterprise Sustainability. Herke grew up in Mankato.

His last day will be Sept. 22. Deputy Commissioner Brad Lindsay will serve as temporary commissioner until Walz selects a permanent successor.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease for the New York Yankees slugger who had it, can move aggressively. The late Sen. Dave Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, died from ALS in August 2022. He was diagnosed in June 2021.