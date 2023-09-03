Whether on or off the field, recently arrived striker Teemu Pukki is starting to feel more at home in Minnesota and MLS.

His wife, young children and most of his furnishings now have joined him from their home in Finland after he signed as a designated player in late June.

After he went eight games without a goal, Pukki now has scored in consecutive games.

His goal in Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over Colorado was his first since he scored in his second MLS game and first start at Houston on July 12.

He scored in the fourth minute of Saturday night's 1-1 draw at San Jose — and appeared to score again in the 60th minute, but it was disallowed by VAR.

"I'm getting there, to fully know everything about everything," Pukki said. "I feel much better now, finesse-wise and also playing-wise. I have my family here, that's a big thing."

Like Finland teammate Robin Lod did with the Loons in 2019, Pukki came straight from Norwich City in England's second division without having a real offseason.

It took Lod the rest of his first season to acclimate to a new league and new country. When he did, he became one of Minnesota United's best, most versatile players.

"I came from the holiday, so I didn't have a real preseason to start with," Pukki said. "It was straight into games. Now I think I'm pretty close to feeling really that I'm finally here."

He calmly turned his first good chance into his first MLS goal back in July, in a regular-season game a week before the five-week Leagues Cup break.

He didn't score again until he turned Wednesday night starter Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's perfect lead pass into a gentle second-touch goal on a run behind the Colorado defense.

"It was important to get the goal, I believe it will help me in the next game," Pukki said after that game. "I haven't scored as many goals as I've been wishing for, but it was important to get that one, get confident for the next game."

He proved prophetic, scoring another poised goal Saturday, made possible by Emanuel Reynoso's spin move with the ball into open space and subsequent 25-yard pass ahead to Pukki inside the 18-yard box. Loons coach Adrian Heath called that goal "trademark Teemu Pukki."

"That's 2-in-2, hopefully we can get him on a roll," Heath said. "The fact is, he's in the right spot again. If we can get him to score five, six goals in the next few weeks, I think that will put us in a good spot."

Pukki scored what appeared to be the go-ahead goal in that 60th minute after the teams traded goals in the first 16 minutes. Video review overruled, calling Reynoso for a hand ball. Heath said he was troubled by the time it took the review.

"It shouldn't take five minutes if it's clear and obvious," he said.

Overruled or not, Pukki's goal was a composed, powerful shot high into the net.

"We know Pukki can score," Tajouri-Shradi said. "Everybody knows."

Pukki, 33, is the Finnish national team's all-time leading scorer with 38 in 112 games since 2009. He has been called up for the upcoming FIFA international window and UEFA 2024 qualifying games against Kazakhstan and Denmark.

He will miss the Loons' home game Saturday against New England but is expected back for a Sept. 16 home game vs. Sporting Kansas City.

"I spoke to him and just said keep doing what you've done all your career," Heath said. "Goal scorers, one goal can start you off on a run and get your confidence going again. We have to hope that's what is going to happen with him."