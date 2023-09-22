7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. St. Louis City • Allianz Field • MLS Season Pass, 1500 AM

Preview: The teams' first meeting in St. Louis City's inaugural MLS season came on April Fools Day, a 1-0 Loons victory on Luis Amarilla's penalty kick in the 78th minute. It was the Loons' third consecutive road victory to start the season. St. Louis City leads the Western Conference by five points over second-place Seattle with a 15-10-5 record and 50 points that are second only to Cincinnati's 59 in the East. Orlando also has 50 points. … The Loons now are 9-10-10 overall after Wednesday's 4-3 loss at LA Galaxy after blowing a 3-1 lead. They're just 3-3-8 at home in Allianz Field. Wednesday's loss dropped them under the playoff line into 10th place. That's one point behind ninth-place Dallas, which would get the last spot in the new playoff format. … Loons midfielder Kervin Arriaga could play his first game since surgery to repair his meniscus in early August.

Injuries: MF Emanuel Reynoso is listed as questionable due a thigh injury that caused him to leave Wednesday's loss at halftime. MF/D Joseph Rosales is out because of a hamstring injury sustained early in Wednesday's game. St. Louis City lists Rasmus Alm (groin) as questionable.