6:30 p.m. at New York City FC • MLS Season Pass • 1500-AM

Preview: Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 15 goals this season in all competitions are the most in Minnesota United history. He has scored seven in Leagues Cup play, six in MLS games and two in the U.S. Open Cup. … The Loons haven't played at NYCFC since they lost there 3-1 in June 2017. The teams have met just once in the past four years, a 1-0 NYCFC victory at Allianz Field in May 2022. … NYCFC is 5-8-11 and 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference. It has won one of its past 15 MLS matches (1-6-8) and is 0-2-3 in its past five at home. … The Loons have won one of their past 10 regular-season games against Eastern opponents. Their last road victory over an Eastern opponent was at New York Red Bulls in March 2022. … Loons coach Adrian Heath said veteran Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has trained fully and will be available for selection.