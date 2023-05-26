LOONS GAMEDAY

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake • Apple TV's MLS Season Pass • 1500-AM

Preview: Eliminated earlier this week from the U.S. Open Cup tournament competition, Minnesota (5-5-3 in Major League Soccer games) can resume its focus on the MLS schedule, starting with Real Salt Lake (4-6-3) on Saturday. The Loons will be especially keen on rebounding from a 4-0 Open Cup loss at Houston. Conversely, Real Salt Lake looks to maintain their momentum after defeating Colorado on Wednesday. "It's been a difficult stretch for everybody," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "But I expect to take another three points this weekend against Salt Lake. The last two performances at home were good — let's go and do it again." Getting a desired result, Heath said, starts with a trip to the dentist? "They are one of those teams that's like a toothache," Heath said. "They never go away. They hang about and always come up with a goal. Our games against them have always been close." Midfielder Damir Kreilach impresses Heath. Another familiar name is winger Andrés Gómez, a Colombian who Minnesota United pursued until getting priced out.