Loons Game Day

7 p.m. vs. FC Cincinnati, Bally Sports North and SKOR North (1500-AM)

Preview

Loons attackers Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla didn't train with their teammates Friday, but coach Adrian Heath said he expects both to be available Saturday night. Lod stayed home ill so he wouldn't spread anything to the rest of the team, and Amarilla was with his wife, who was expecting the couple's first child. "I'd be very, very surprised if tomorrow he's not available," Heath said of Lod. … Heath said defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp will return as a starter after he served a one-game suspension last week at LAFC for yellow card accumulations. Young Joseph Rosales will come out of the 11. "No slight on Joseph, I thought he did excellent," Heath said. "I just think Wil's experience and calmness on the ball will give us a needed bit of presence there." … FC Cincinnati won four games each of the past two seasons, but already has four in 10 games, including two victories over Toronto FC this week. "As I said to the guys, we cannot look at what they've been, we have to look at what they are in this moment of time," Heath said. "They'll come in full of confidence. They've just had big wins against Toronto, so I know we'll have to play well."

Injuries

The Loons list D Romain Metanire (hamstring), MF Hassani Dotson (ACL surgery, out for season) and F Patrick Weah (knee) as out. FC Cincinnati lists MF Allan Cruz (leg), D Ray Gaddis (leg), GK Alec Kann (lower body) and D Ronald Matarrita (ankle) all as out.

JERRY ZGODA