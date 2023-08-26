3:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Seattle • Ch. 9, MLS Season Pass, 1500 ESPN

Loons coach Adrian Heath pondered his options at Saturday's training if leading goal scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane's banged knee sidelines him. Heath sent reacquired central midfielder Jan Gregus into the game and moved Hassani Dotson to an outside role when Hlongwane was injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-0 victory at New York City FC. Heath could do that from the start against Seattle. Or he could start veteran forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in Hlongwane's role. "We have options," Heath said. Hlongwane worked inside Saturday and didn't train with the team. Heath called him a game-day decision. "He feels better today, but he's still not 100 percent." … Heath said star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso will play despite a swollen ankle. "He wants to play all the time," Heath said. "That's the way he is. He's fine. The two or three days we gave him in the week, kept him inside, helped enormously." … Seattle didn't advance out of group play in Leagues Cup after losing to Monterrey and Real Salt Lake and lost its first game back from the break 2-0 to Atlanta FC. … Young Medina-born midfielder Caden Clark trained with the Loons during the week while home from playing with RB Leipzig in Germany's Bundesliga. Asked if he could join the team before Europe's transfer window ends Sept. 1, Heath said, "That's a decision with Leipzig, not for us. I don't know where we are with that, I just know he's in town and he has asked if he could come and train and we said of course you can. You can see he's a quality player."

Injuries: Hlongwane is listed as questionable. MF Kervin Arriaga (knee) and Robin Lod (knee) remain out after each had surgery.