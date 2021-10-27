In a regular-season race to the finish that Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath compares to an ancient children's board game of chance and luck, his team had neither in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Vancouver.

With two games now remaining, the Loons slipped below the seventh-place playoff line and Vancouver rose above it on a night when even the L.A. Galaxy's road loss at Sporting Kansas City didn't help enough.

Vancouver scored just before halftime on a Loons own goal that bounced off their defender Michael Boxall from a convergence of players, including Whitecaps striker Brian White. The ball rolled 10 yards free into an open goal in the 44th minute.

"You can't get beat on a 70-yard straight ball, so that was poor from our point of view," Heath said.

White scored in the 63rd minute for a 2-0 lead, fewer than two minutes after Loons striker Adrien Hunou shot one right through keeper Maxime Crepeau, but the ball hit the right post.

A goal by Loons second-half substitute Fanendo Adi in the 91st minute wasn't nearly enough.

"Two disappointing goals," Heath said. "They didn't have to work hard enough for the goals. It's a disappointing result. As I said last week, I think it's going to go all the way to the wire and tonight didn't change anything for me that way."

In a playoff race changing by the day, the Loons now have just Sunday's home game against Sporting Kansas City and a "Decision Day" finale at the Galaxy to earn a postseason spot — and maybe even a home playoff game still.

"Every game we play is like `Snakes and Ladders,' '' Heath said Tuesday. "You win and you go up a couple (places). You lose, you go down three spots. It's all to play for."

Vancouver scored its first goal on a long ball from its own end played over the Loons' defense to striker White on the run in the 18-yard box.

He tried to control the pass with his chest while Loons defenders Boxall, Romain Metanire and keeper Tyler Miller all converged on him. The ball bounded off White. Miller tried to swipe it away out of the air, but knocked it off Boxall as all four players' momentum carried them toward the goal.

The ball beat them all there. Boxall's sliding attempt to sweep the ball from crossing the goal line was a stride too late.

Vancouver entered the game 6-1 at home since the club fired coach Marc Dos Santos on August 27. The Whitecaps are now 7-1 there and 7-2-3 under interim coach Vanni Sartini. They passed the Loons by two points and moved from ninth place up to fifth.

Loons midfielder Wil Trapp said of the playoff race: "There's nothing worse than having to rely on other teams, right? So thankfully we still control our destiny in the sense we have two huge games that we have to win."

Heath tried to spark change with 71st-minute substitutions that didn't produce a goal. Striker Adi, young Joseph Rosales and veteran Jan Gregus came on for Hunou, defensive midfielders Ozzie Alonso and Wil Trapp. Ethan Finlay later came on for Robin Lod.

Vancouver is moving up with a three-man backline and a high-pressing system Sartini installed that turned their season around not long after the team returned home to Vancouver after a nomadic existence before then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loons versatile midfielder Hassani Dotson started at left back on Wednesday for suspended Chase Gasper after he started Saturday at right back for suspended Romain Metanire.

Metanire returned to his starting right-back position after he served a one-game, red-card suspension he earned by getting ejected from a 3-2 home victory over Philadelphia a week ago.

The last time these teams met, the Loons walked away from a 2-2 draw that felt more like a loss. Vancouver scored on Christian Dajome's disputed penalty kick awarded in stoppage time's fourth minute.

Dajome and Finlay both pursued the ball inside the 18-yard penalty box. They collided with each other and both fell without either touching the ball. Referee Lukasz Szpala whistled a foul on Finlay, a decision that Heath called a "really poor decision" that shouldn't have surprised him before Szpala made them all night.

Afterward, Finlay said Dajome lunged into him and was mystified the referee didn't go over to review the video himself after VAR upheld the on-field call. Finlay also predicted the future that night in Salt Lake City, where Vancouver played its final home game away from home because of the pandemic.

"We'll look back in three months' time and these points could be the difference between hosting a playoff game or not. That's the reality. … They can explain it, but it won't give the points back. Those two points could be the difference between making the playoffs or not as well.

"I wouldn't like to go through it again, for sure," Heath said after training in Blaine on Tuesday. "Them two points would make an awful lot of difference, as we said at the time. But, hey, they say they even themselves up. We'll see."

Finlay said he and his teammate spoke about that game before they left for Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

"We put it in the past," Finlay said. "It's a big point. I said it then: You look at the table and now it's one of the teams you're directly competing against for a playoff spot."

