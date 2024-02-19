Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United has targeted Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay to become the second head coach in its history, according to multiple media reports in the U.S. and England. A source familiar with the coaching search confirmed this to the Star Tribune on Monday.

The team's MLS regular season will begin Saturday at Austin FC with, by all accounts, current interim coach Cameron Knowles as the head coach.

At 32, Ramsay would be the youngest head coach in MLS history for a team that under new sporting director Khalad El-Ahmad. He has wanted to make the team's current roster younger with more players who can press defensively higher up the field.

Current Loons players Michael Boxall 35, Clint Irwin, 34, Teemu Pukki 33 and Zarek Valentin, 32, are 32 or older.

Ramsay joined the famed Premier League club in 2021 as a player-development and set-piece coach. He currently works for Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and has been an assistant with the Wales national team as well.

He's seven years younger than the next youngest coach in MLS.

The search to replace Adrian Heath – the first and only head coach in Loons history who was fired late last season – was extensive and included finalists from both MLS and England/Europe.

Knowles coached Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro team, MNUFC2, last season.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert and European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano were the first to report the Loons interest in working out a deal with Ramsay, who currently is under contract to Manchester United.