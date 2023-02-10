Coachella Valley Invitational

What: A 12-team MLS competition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., near Palm Springs that bridges preseason training and the Feb. 25 season opener. Think of it like MLB's Grapefruit or Cactus leagues with the chance for fans to sit in the desert sun and watch soccer all day. Day passes are sold, sometimes for as many as six games in a day and as few as one.

When: Games started Feb. 1 and the last ones finish Feb. 18. There is no knockout round or play down to crown a champion.

TV, streaming: None.

Participating teams: Minnesota United, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, DC United, NYCFC, Charlotte FC, NY Red Bull, Portland, Vancouver, San Jose, St. Louis City SC.

Loons schedule: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls; 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Jose; noon Saturday vs. Vancouver. Note: All start times are Central time.

At stake: For coach Adrian Heath and the Loons, it's a first chance to see center back newcomers Miguel Tapias and Mikael Marques in game action. Expect Heath to experiment with lineups and formations in case the team moves into the regular season without absent star Emanuel Reynoso. The prime objective is to get everybody fit and healthy for the season opener.