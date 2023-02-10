Newly signed Minnesota United center back Miguel Tapias speaks little English, yet he has the word "Blessed" tattooed vertically on his neck.

"I know some words in English, I know some basic ones," he said in Spanish translated by a club employee. "Obviously, I know what this means. I'm a blessed person. It's in English because I liked how it looks more in English than in Spanish."

Tapias has sported that tattoo these last two years but might be feeling even more so now that he has signed a contract possibly through 2026 in a league he calls up and coming — and with his wife and four-year-old daughter beside him here in this new land and new league.

Tapias arrived this week from CF Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX more than three years after Pachuca played the Loons to a 2-2 draw in a September 2019 international friendly at Allianz Field.

Loons coach Adrian Heath has coveted Tapias since then, saying he has followed Tapias' career and kept in touch.

The interest became mutual, Tapias said.

"I was really impressed with him that night," Heath said. "He played left-side center back. The things that jumped out at me were his athleticism. He's got a really incredible spring."

Tapias remembers that night as well.

"I played an excellent game that day," Tapias said. "I think because of that, the coach liked me. This form, this style I have, I think caught his attention."

Tapias called himself "happy and grateful" for the Loons' determined pursuit. Tapias said he has wanted "for a while" to play in Minnesota and at Allianz Field.

"Thanks to God, I'm now here to contribute my grain of sand to the team," Tapias said.

The Loons have added Tapias, Sweden's 21-year-old Mikael Marques and MLS veteran Doneil Henry to provide depth and alternately youth and experience to a center-back group that is aging and injury-prone.

"Now we have two younger ones," Heath said about adding Tapias and Marques. "That was something we wanted to do. Tapias had a great year last year. Marques looks like he has a really big upside. We've addressed that area now."

Tapias considers himself a player both quick and fast. He's also a skilled passer — particularly with his dominant left leg — who concentrates all 90-plus minutes.

"I think that's important for a defender," he said. "I'm strong on the mark."

He also prefers to be called "Micky," rather than Miguel or Miggy.

Tapias played four seasons for CF Pachuca and helped lead it to the 2022 Apertura (first-half) title.

"He's a good age — he's 26 and his best years are ahead of him," Heath said. "We tried to get him on loan last year and couldn't get it done. Eventually, we got him here permanently, so we're well pleased."

Heath noted Tapias can play left back, too, and could give his team the ability to play differing formations from the back line, particularly if the Loons start the season without star Emanuel Reynoso.

They open Feb. 25 at FC Dallas.

"He's really good on the ball," Heath said. "You look at the amount of games he has played. He's got experience. The fact that he has played in a back four, back five, back three, his versatility will really help us this year."

Tapias said he chose to play in Minnesota and MLS because the league is ascending.

"I think that's really important, that it's continuing to grow and improve," Tapias said. "I think it's a top league and that is what made me come here."

Tapias chose to leave for Minnesota after consulting with CF Pachuca teammate and former Loon Romario Ibarra, whom the Loons loaned to Pachuca in July 2020.

"He told me it was really good, really nice facilities, how the coach was," Tapias said. "The one thing he said was the cold, that I would suffer with the cold but nothing else."

Tapias and his wife and child arrived together in time for him to train with his new teammates this week for the first time.

"It's important that my family is already here with me since my first day," Tapias said. "It's about getting familiar with the city, the climate, all of that. I'm very thankful and happy to be here with them and not alone."

Blessed, too.