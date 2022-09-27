Minnesota United has received help from teams jockeying with, above and below it in recent weeks, but nonetheless the seventh-place Loons possess their playoff possibilities all themselves.

Win their final games at San Jose on Saturday and at home against Vancouver in next week's season finale and coach Adrian Heath is convinced his team will not only earn a playoff spot but quite possibly one at Allianz Field as well.

"We've had a lot of favors done over the last few weeks, but ultimately it will come down to what we do, not what everybody else does," Heath said. "If we were going to go and get four or six points, I think that would be enough."

With six games remaining, Heath said two more victories likely would be enough to gain one of seven playoff spots in the Western Conference. The Loons are 0-4-1 in their past five games.

Now they are down to two games left, with those two victories still needed. If they win both, they could claim one of four home-field playoff games.

"We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole," Heath said. "But you look at the table and you look at the fixtures and it's impossible if we do what we've got to do for the teams below, in and around to stop us from getting in there because they're playing each other. They can't get [enough points], so it's on us."

The Loons are 2-2-1 at last-place San Jose and 2-0-2 at home against ninth-place Vancouver since they entered MLS in 2017.

"We've had some good results in San Jose," Heath said. "We have to go there and get another one. If we were to get three points this weekend, I think everything would look a lot better for us going into the last game."

Lod progressing

Veteran midfielder Robin Lod participated in warmups and opening passing drills during Tuesday's training and worked to the side on his own after that. He missed a 4-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City because of a calf injury in the Loons' last time out.

"Barring any issues after training, hopefully he'll join in [Wednesday]," said Heath, who expects Lod to be available Saturday.

Center back Brent Kallman trained fully Tuesday after playing injured before last week's FIFA schedule break.

Welcome back

Center back Michael Boxall was due back Tuesday from New Zealand national team duty but might need an extra day to acclimate to time zones. Canadian team goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will meet his teammates in San Jose on Thursday.

Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales were heading back after playing Guatemala in Houston on Tuesday.