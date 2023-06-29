Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The U.S. men's national soccer team is coming back to Allianz Field.

Announced Thursday, the USMNT will play Oman in an international friendly at the St. Paul stadium on Sept. 12.

"Minnesota has been an absolute fortress for us. We have played two big games there with two big results," U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said in the press release. "The fans really delivered, so we know when we play there it's always going to be home."

This will be the USMNT's third game at Allianz Field. In 2019, the Americans defeated Guyana 4-0 before an announced sellout crowd of 19,418. And on Feb. 2, 2022, the USMNT defeated Honduras 3-0 in a frigid World Cup qualifier.

The U.S. women's national soccer team has also played two friendlies at Allianz Field, against Portugal in 2019 and South Korea in 2021.

TNT and Telemundo will televise this USMNT match against Oman. Ticket presales begin July 5 with the public sale beginning July 13. USMNT will face Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 in St. Louis before coming to Minnesota.

Romanshyn named All-Star

Apple Valley native Kage Romanshyn was selected to play in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game on July 19 in Annapolis, Md., representing the Loons. Romanshyn, 18, has been a mainstay at midfield for the program's U19 team and has made four appearances for MNUFC2.