Minnesota United starting center back Bakaye Dibassy went down clutching his right leg in the seventh minute of Saturday's late-game comeback victory over Houston and left the game with an injury that concerned coach Adrian Heath.

Heath didn't specify the injury that came when Dibassy competed for a ball, other than to say, "We think it's more muscular."

Veteran Brent Kallman replaced Dibassy and played the rest of the game.

Heath said Dibassy was undergoing an MRI.

"It doesn't look good, though," Heath said. "We'll have a bit more information either later this evening or tomorrow."

Without Dibassy, possible starters in his place include Kallman, Nabi Kibunguchy, Callum Montgomery or even central midfielder Kervin Arriaga.

"Kervin's played there for his national team and in league games with this team down in Honduras, so we've got a few options," Heath said.

None as accomplished as Dibassy, though.

"We know how important he is to the group and he's not a guy who goes down easy," defensive midfielder Wil Trapp said. "He certainly doesn't yell out like he yelled out in that play. We're not going to speculate. Hopefully, it's not too serious. … The way he went down is a little concerning, just in how painful it seemed."

Calling Kallman

Kallman, raised in Woodbury, played the final 87-plus minutes while making his 100th appearance with his hometown Loons and sporting a mustache that made his teammates take notice.

"Every time he has been asked to step in and do a job, he does it," center-back partner Michael Boxall said. "Looks like we've got to get the partnership back together down this stretch of the season. I happy it's him and we're good to go."

Boxall said the mustache stays until …

"If we win with it, he's got to keep it," Boxall said. "It's only going to get longer and filthier."

Abu, times two

Forward Abu Danladi entered in the 81st minute and then started the MNUFC2 reserve team's MLS NEXT Pro game against Houston Dynamo 2 played right after. Fellow first-teamers Kibunguchy, Joseph Rosales, Oniel Fisher and Niko Hansen started as well.

Getting on the grass

Out for the season following knee surgery, Loons versatile midfielder Hassani Dotson is rehabbing in Blaine after being back home in Oregon. He has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill.

"In the next two weeks, I'd think we'll start to see him running around on the grass," Heath said.

Likes the lights

Heath isn't a fan of afternoon games, but he has two 2:30 p.m. starts in a week: Saturday's game against Houston and next Saturday against FC Dallas.

"That's just a personal thing," Heath said. "I like the evening kickoff. It just feels better to be under the lights. You have the day to get yourselves psyched up for it. The afternoon kickoff changes everything, but it's the same for both teams."

Etc.

• The Loons' MNUFC2 reserve team on Saturday signed Colombian first-division defender Juan Mosquera on a one-year loan with a team option to buy. He was available to play Saturday evening in MNUFC2's game.

• Former Loon Collin Martin stopped by the team's locker room after the game and chatted with Robin Lod and Kallman among others. He is in town to visit friends.