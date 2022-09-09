9 p.m. at Portland * BSN and the CW Twin Cities * 1500 AM

The Loons list star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as questionable and coach Adrian Heath called him day-to-day Friday because of a swollen ankle aggravated in last Saturday's 3-0 home loss to FC Dallas, when he was subbed out in the 62nd minute. The club also lists forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane as questionable because of a knee injury, but he did not travel with the team to Portland on Thursday. … Forward Franco Fragapane is serving the first of a two-game suspension due to yellow and red card suspensions. ... The fifth-place Loons and seventh-place Timbers are battling for the Western Conference's seven playoff spots, needing to place in the top four for home-field advantage. The Loons are 13-11-5 overall and 6-7-1 on the road. They've lost consecutive games by 3-0 to Real Salt Lake and Dallas. Portland is 10-8-12 and 7-2-6 at home. The forecast for Portland on Saturday is 90 and sunny.

Other injuries

D Callum Montgomery (thigh) is out and D Bakaye Dibassy (ruptured quadricep tendon), MF Hassani Dotson (knee surgery) and MF Jacori Hayes all are out for the season. The Timbers list Blake Bodily (hamstring) and Felipe Mora (knee) as out.