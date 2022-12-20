Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United opens its seventh MLS season in the same place its sixth season ended, in Dallas.

The Loons, who announced their 2023 schedule Tuesday, get a rematch in Dallas on Feb. 25, in a Saturday night game with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. They lost a first-round playoff game there last October but have won the last two regular season games at Toyota Stadium.

After a bye the next week, the Loons will play New York Red Bulls in their March 11 home opener at Allianz Field.

There will be a five-week break for Leagues Cup games. The Loons won't play from July 15 until August 20.

The Loons play at Sporting Kansas City in a MLS' regular-season "Decision Day" finale on Oct. 21.

Three Minnesota United games will be televised nationally: An April 30 home game against FC Dallas will be carried on FS1 at 8 p.m. FOX will broadcast an Aug. 27 home game at 3:30 p.m., and FS1 will show a 9:30 p.m. game on Oct. 4 game at Los Angeles FC. All three games also will be on Fox Deportes.

Sun Country Airlines will offer fans nonstop flights to many team road games, the team said Tuesday. Other schedule highlights:

• The Loons will play seven Eastern Conference teams: those Red Bulls, CF Montreal, Toronto FC, Orlando City, Chicago, New England and New York City FC. They have not played a MLS regular-season game against Montreal, Toronto or Orlando since 2019.

• The Loons play expansion franchise St. Louis CITY April 1 in St. Louis and September 23 at Allianz Field. ... Defending MLS Cup champion LAFC visits Allianz Field for the only time in 2023 on July 15.

Loons 2023 schedule

Feb. 25: @ FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Bye Week

March 11: vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

March 18: @ Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

March 25: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m.

April 1: @ St. Louis CITY, 7:30 p.m.

April 8: @ Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

April 15: vs. Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

April 22: vs. @ Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m.

April 30: vs. FC Dallas, 8:00 p.m.

May 6: @ Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m.

May 13: @ Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

May 17: vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

May 20: @ Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m.

May 27: vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

May 30: @ Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 3: vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 10: @ Club de Foot Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

June 21: vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

June 24: @ Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

July 1: vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

July 8: vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

July 12: @ Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

July 15: vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup Break

Aug. 20: @ New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: vs. Seattle Sounders, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 30: vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: @ San Jose Earthquakes, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. St. Louis CITY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: @ Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: @ Sporting Kansas City, Time TBD