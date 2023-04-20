Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • Ch. 9 Plus, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.52 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (1-2, 4.11)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 8.56 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (1-1, 1.73)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: LHP Patrick Corbin (1-2, 6.30 ERA) vs. TBA

Nationals update: Washington (5-13), which had the worst record (55-107) in baseball last year, is making its first visit to Target Field since 2019. ... The Nationals had an off day on Thursday after dropping both games of an interleague series with Baltimore. The Nationals were shut out in both games, losing 1-0 on Tuesday and 4-0 on Wednesday. ... Through Wednesday's games, the Nationals pitching staff was third in the National League in starts of at least five innings with 15. The Dodgers and Brewers each had 16. ... OF Stone Garrett has appeared in six games, hitting safely in all six. He is batting .478 (11-for-23). ... IF Ildemaro Vargas (left shoulder), who has been sidelined since April 10, is expected to join the team this weekend and could be activated.

Twins update: The Twins begin a 10-game homestand — tied for the longest of the season — after closing out a seven-game road trip with an 11-5 loss in Boston on Thursday. The Twins went 4-3 on the trip. ... Since interleague play began in 1997, their least-played interleague opponent is the Nationals. The Twins are 6-9 against the Nationals, losing two of three at Target Field in September 2019. The franchises also played three games in 2004, the last year the Washington franchise was in Montreal. The Twins swept that three-game series. ... IF Jorge Polanco (knee) could be activated this weekend. Polanco has played for Fort Myers and the Saints on a rehab assignment, which began April 6.

JOEL RIPPEL