The Twins were held to only two hits on Saturday. But it wasn't exactly a masterpiece by Guardians pitchers.

No, the Twins inflicted this 3-1 loss at Target Field on themselves.

Twins hitters drew seven walks, were hit by three pitches and received their now-daily triple from Alex Kirilloff. But all those opportunities were undone by their complete inability to drive runners home, while at home.

The Twins went 0-for-10 with runners on second or third base, bringing their Target Field total to 0-for-22 after two games. Five of those outs came in the form of strikeouts, just a fraction of their dozen whiffs overall. If you're keeping track, that's 29 strikeouts and just nine hits in 18 innings this year in Minneapolis.

So sure, Carlos Carrasco, Nick Sandlin, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, Scott Barlow and Tyler Beede, Emmanual Clase deserve some congratulations for limiting the Twins to zero hits between Kirilloff's first-inning triple and Carlos Correa's two-out, ninth-inning single, which elicited mock cheers from what was left of the 25,806 who showed up. But two-hitters don't usually come with a whopping 11 runners left on base.

Carrasco, who had given up nine runs in his last two starts against the Twins, walked the second batter he faced, Carlos Correa, then watched Alex Kirilloff pull a sinker past first baseman Josh Naylor and into the right-field corner, scoring Correa. The play was originally ruled an error on Naylor, but official scorer Sarah Johnson reviewed the play and changed it to Kirilloff's third triple in three games.

Kirilloff joins Rod Carew, Dan Gladden, Delmon Young and Eddie Rosario as the only Twins ever to triple in three consecutive games. But he's the first one to do it without ever scoring from third base.

That's because Byron Buxton followed with a ground ball to shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who threw Kirilloff out at home. Carrasco then struck out Kepler, and the pattern was set for the afternoon. The Twins advanced runners to second or third base in four of the next six innings, but always failed to get a run-scoring hit.

Too bad, because, outside of one rough inning, Joe Ryan was mostly sharp again. The righthander pitched six innings and allowed only five hits and no walks, while striking out seven. But he absorbed his first loss of the season, one that dropped the Twins to 3-4 on the year, because with two outs in the second inning and two runners on base, Ryan left an 83-mph sweeper over the heart of the plate.

Guardians catcher David Fry pummeled that mistake 424 feet into the upper deck in left field, handing Cleveland the only lead it would need.