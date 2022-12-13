Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins organization will add relief pitcher Patrick Murphy on a minor-league deal, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Murphy, a 27-year-old righthander, has pitched in the major leagues for Toronto and Washington over the past three seasons.

In 35 big league games (39 2/3 innings) he has a 4.76 ERA, a 1.639 WHIP and 38 strikeouts.

A third-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2013 out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., Murphy is likely destined for the St. Paul Saints. He has been in 180 minor league games, starting 88. In 40 games at Class AAA Rochester last season (eight starts) he was 3-3 with a 5.00 ERA.