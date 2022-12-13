The Twins firmed up their catching position for next season by agreeing to a contract with free agent Christian Vazquez.

The 32-year-old gets a three-year deal worth $30 million, a source confirmed, pending a physical.

Vazquez is an eight-year major league veteran whose best season came when he hit 23 home runs for Boston in 2019.

He split last season between the Red Sox and Astros, winning a World Series title with Houston — he caught the combined no-hitter in Game 4 — after being acquired in a trade deadline deal. He played in three World Series games and was 2-for-8.

The native of Puerto Rico also won a World Series with Boston in 2018; he was the Red Sox No. 1 catcher that season, but missed several weeks because of a finger injury. He was in 138 games — 119 as a catcher — in 2019 and led the American League in 2021 with 132 games behind the plate.

Vazquez has a career average of .261 with 55 home runs in 753 games. He will join Ryan Jeffers, the only catcher on the Twins' 40-man roster. Jeffers, 25, was injured for much of last season and limited to 67 games after being pegged to split duties with Gary Sanchez. Sanchez departed in free agency after playing in 128 games and hitting .205 with 136 strikeouts.

Jeffers and Vazquez are both right-handed hitters. In 178 major league games, Jeffers is hitting .210 with 24 home runs.