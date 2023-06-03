Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco's seventh-inning double off the right-field wall scored the winning run in a 1-0 victory over division rival Cleveland on Friday at Target Field.

He produced the night's only run after going 0-for-3 in his first three at-bats, in just his second game back from injury.

Polanco was reinstated on Thursday from the 10-day injured list after he missed 11 games because of a left hamstring strain. He went 1-for-5 Thursday in his return, but that one hit was a double in the ninth inning when Willi Castro's sacrifice fly deep to center field won the game.

"He didn't go on a rehab assignment, but we had pretty good reports," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Everyone said he seems ready to play and the at-bats loo good. His body, the way he's moving around, he looks good. So I couldn't be more pleased with his return."

Twins reliever Jhoan Duran came on in the eighth inning with a runner on second and one out and sandwiched strikeouts around Josh Naylor's intentional walk to get out of the inning with that one-run lead intact.

In the ninth, Duran allowed a single, but got out of the inning and the game with the tying run still on first base.

The Twins played on without three players who were scratched from Friday's lineup.

Two of the three – Byron Buxton and Carlos Correra – left Thursday's game early because of injury. Buxton was hit in the ribs by a pitch in the fourth inning and left in the fifth inning, too sore to go on.

Correra aggravated a hurting heel and troublesome plantar fasciitis later in the game and Baldelli said before Friday's game he is hopeful Correra could play Saturday.

The third player who left Thursday's game, outfielder Max Kepler, was back in the lineup Friday after he recovered from a migraine headache that prevented him from finishing Thursday's game.

Joey Gallo was a fourth player not in the lineup. He was scratched because of what the team called a left hamstring strain

Castro batted seventh and played Twins big righthander Bailey Ober made his eighth start of the season and his sixth at Target Field , tying him with Sonny Gray and Pablo López for most home starts by a Twin this season.

He faced Cleveland for the second time this season, fifth overall and pitched inning, allowing four hits, no runs, walked none and struck out three before Baldelli called upon three other pitchers in relief.

The Guardians threatened in the fifth inning of a scoreless game when they put runners on first and second with one out. But Ober got catcher and No. 9 hitter Cam Gallagher and lead-off man Steven Kwan both to fly out to end the inning.

Gallagher flew out to center fielder Michael A. Taylor for the second out and Kwan flew out to Castro for the third.

The Guardians again put runners on first and second in the seventh inning, but Jovani Moran and Brock Stewart combined to get the next two batters to pop or fly out to keep the game scoreless.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale pitched five innings in his first start since he missed 48 games on the injured list because of a strained left oblique. That's a similar injury to one that put Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list and onto a just-completed two games rehab assignment with Class AAA St. Paul.

Civale's last major-league start was April 7 against Seattle in Cleveland.