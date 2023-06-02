Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa remained out of the Twins lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland at Target Field.

Buxton had X-rays on his bruised ribs after being hit by a pitch in Thursday's Twins victory. Manager Rocco Baldelli said there was no fracture, but that Buxton was uncomfortable and wrapped up pretty tightly.

Correa had a flare up of his plantar fasciitis and left Thursday's game. Baldelli said he hoped Correa would be able to start Saturday's game.

Outfielder Max Kepler, who departed Thursday because of a migraine, is back in the lineup.

Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA) will start for the Twins against Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84). Both are righthanders.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and is televised on Apple+.

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Tyler Freeman, 3B

Jose Ramirez, DH

Josh Naylor, 1B

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Will Brennan, RF

Myles Straw, CF

Cam Gallagher, C

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Royce Lewis, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, DH

Donovan Solano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Willi Castro, LF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF