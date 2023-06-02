Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa remained out of the Twins lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland at Target Field.
Buxton had X-rays on his bruised ribs after being hit by a pitch in Thursday's Twins victory. Manager Rocco Baldelli said there was no fracture, but that Buxton was uncomfortable and wrapped up pretty tightly.
Correa had a flare up of his plantar fasciitis and left Thursday's game. Baldelli said he hoped Correa would be able to start Saturday's game.
Outfielder Max Kepler, who departed Thursday because of a migraine, is back in the lineup.
Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA) will start for the Twins against Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84). Both are righthanders.
The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and is televised on Apple+.
GUARDIANS LINEUP
Steven Kwan, LF
Tyler Freeman, 3B
Jose Ramirez, DH
Josh Naylor, 1B
Andres Gimenez, 2B
Brayan Rocchio, SS
Will Brennan, RF
Myles Straw, CF
Cam Gallagher, C
TWINS LINEUP
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Royce Lewis, 3B
Alex Kirilloff, DH
Donovan Solano, 1B
Max Kepler, RF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Willi Castro, LF
Kyle Farmer, SS
Michael A. Taylor, CF