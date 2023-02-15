FORT MYERS, FLA. — Jhoan Duran smiled at the question, the smirk of a pitcher who knows nothing counts until Opening Day.

Yes, it's true, Duran said Tuesday. Trevor Larnach hit a tape-measure home run off him to straightaway center field during a game-speed workout on a back field last weekend.

"Two-and-0 count. Fastball down the middle," Duran confessed. "See you later."

But far from denting the growing legend of The Hardest Throwing Twin in history, Larnach's blast almost adds to it. It's barely mid-February and Duran is throwing … well, if not triple digits, certainly close to it. The Twins' first ninth-inning-with-a-lead is still six weeks away, and their most fearsome weapon since Johan Santana retired is enjoying showing off how prepared he plans to be for it.

"I feel good. I feel healthy," Duran said without an interpreter, a reflection of his offseason English immersion. "I focused more on strength and being ready [fast]. As a reliever, I don't get ready early."

He sounded a little relieved to be in such good shape, because Duran divulged some news about his condition: He had a brief scare last month when his right hamstring tightened up. It didn't last long, the 25-year-old righthander said, and there's no soreness now. But the minor bout of pain made him come to a disappointing conclusion.

Duran, one of the most dominating relievers in the game last season, won't represent the Dominican Republic in next month's World Baseball Classic.

"I was waiting for that, and [now] I won't go. That's not good," Duran said, though his reasoning likely made the Twins happy. "I need to be safe if I'm going to be ready for the season. The season is a big season for me."

That's because, after reporting to camp last March as a starting pitcher coming off elbow surgery, this season he knows he is a full-time reliever with a guaranteed role in the bullpen. Duran intends to build upon his rookie year, and it won't be easy, not after posting a sparkling 1.86 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 67⅔ innings. He saved eight games, too, never blew a save opportunity and figures to get plenty more chances in 2023.

"I'm working hard to be more ready and do something different," Duran said. "Like better or the same numbers."

Speaking of numbers he wants to improve — you know that pitch he threw in September, the fastball that clocked in at 103.8, easily the fastest pitch in Twins history? Consider that a target.

"I try to throw harder. I'm working every day for that," Duran said. "If you're working hard, yeah, I can do it."

Maybe that's why Larnach was careful not to brag about his rocket off the Twins' Rocket Man.

"You know how baseball works. [Pitchers] get you again, it's just back and forth," Larnach said with a shrug. "That was four days ago. Today is all that matters."