3:33 p.m.: Sonny vs. 'Stros

Let's see how Sonny Gray does with his second time through this Houston lineup. The first time through was rough, of course — four in the first. He's not getting the swing-and-misses that Cristian Javier is producing about every 15 seconds here. Score remains 4-0 Houston, top of third.

2:13 p.m.: What to watch in Game 3

Houston pitcher Cristian Javier twice started games last season that ended up being shared no-hitters. It appeared as if he emerged to be a capable No. 2. starter behind Framber Valdez. Houston even signed him to a five-year, $66 million extension during the offseason.

But 2023 has not been the same. On June 3, Javier's ERA was 2.84. He posted a 5.85 ERA the rest of the way. Reporters noted his fastball was down about one mph from last season. Others cited his inability to move his fastball around the strike zone. Let's focus on that. There's a theory that he needs to throw his fastball for strikes on the corners and the bottom of the strike zone to make his other pitches effective.

That's worth watching in the early innings today. Javier shut the Twins out for three innings in Game 2 of the wild-card game in 2020. Before that, he gave up a run over two relief innings in 2021.

Royce Lewis being able to play third base today allows the Twins to field their best defensive infield, which always helps, while sliding Edouard Julien to DH.

I've had nicknames for Willi Castro this year. He made the Opening Day roster because he was healthy while Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff were not. Every time the Twins neared making a roster move, he looked to be one to be sent down. But something would happen to someone else, and he would be spared. So he was, "Willi The Survivor." Castro managed to stay on the roster, provide a few timely hits and steal some bases. He became, "Willi The Weapon" and emblematic of how deep the 26-man roster had become. Now he's starting in center field in Game 3.

1:53 p.m.: Hello from Game 3

Greetings from Target Field. The gates have opened, fans are flowing in, the Astros are taking batting practice and everyone is ready for Game 3 of this American League Division Series.

Once again, I will provide live check-ins and observations during the game, so return to this space regularly for my thoughts on the action as Sonny Gray attempts to pitch the Twins to a 2-1 series advantage.

Game time temperature is expected to be around 56 degrees. It feels several degrees below that a the moment, as the pressbox windows are open. There will be a couple of trips to the back room to keep the fingers warm! That reminds me of the game where we had the windows closed while it was 45 degrees outside. Bert Blyleven walked into the writers area between innings and claimed we weren't tough enough to deal with the chill.

"We make money with our fingers, Bert, so we need to keep them warm," I replied loudly. "You make money with your mouth, and it's always warm!"

If you haven't heard, Wednesday's game will be moved from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. if the Rangers finish off the Orioles tonight. I've also gotten questions about the ALCS matchup. The Twins would be the higher seed in a matchup against the Rangers and have home-field advantage. Cross your fingers and clutch those Homer Hankies.

. . .

