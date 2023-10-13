After the Twins dropped Game 4 of the American League Division Series to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, knocking them out of the postseason, Carlos Correa immediately spoke up in a disappointed clubhouse.

"Remember that," Correa told teammates. "Because you don't want to ever feel that again. Next year when you show up to spring training, show up better. We don't want to get this far and come up empty."

As much as there were tears and long hugs after reaching the end of the season, there were players who raved about what they saw as a bright future. The three players who carried the offense throughout the postseason were Correa, Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien, all of whom are under team control for the next five seasons.

Pablo López, who emerged as the club's postseason ace, signed a contract extension in April that runs through the 2027 season. Jhoan Duran, the Twins' 25-year-old closer, looked more comfortable pitching in pressure situations.

"Everyone's energy is reignited," said Joe Ryan, who started Game 4. "It's my second year, but just now experiencing [the playoffs] for the first time, it's been pretty special. You just want to get back. The crowd, the whole postseason, has been amazing. It just really revitalized the group."

One of the first things López sensed when he was traded to the Twins in January, he said, was the sour taste players felt after the team's collapse in September 2022 to fall short of the playoffs. The Twins won the AL Central by nine games this year.

They conquered the franchise's 18-game postseason losing streak and swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round.

"We've said since day one, we weren't just happy making the postseason," catcher Ryan Jeffers said. "We weren't just happy winning the division. We had higher goals. Now did we make it further than we have in a long time? Yeah, absolutely. But this group is hungry for more. I think that'll be some good fuel for the offseason and next year."

Correa often compared this Twins team to the 2015 Astros because of its mix of veterans and talented rookies. The 2015 Astros didn't advance out of the ALDS either, eliminated by the eventual World Series champion Kansas City Royals, but it's when they began to realize their potential.

Playoff experience, Correa says, was a separator between the Twins and Astros during this year's ALDS. Houston's veteran hitters produced in their opportunities with runners in scoring position.

"We're going to be in this spot once again for a long time," Correa said. "If you look at the group of players that we have here, they're young. They're going to be here for a while. We can build something special."

When the Twins surged following the All-Star break, many members of the club pointed toward their rookie hitters. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Lewis is "going to be a great ballplayer." Julien made an impact as the leadoff batter and Matt Wallner had stretches where he helped carry the offense.

"It didn't feel like the guys who were here for the first time shied away from the moment," Sonny Gray said. "It seemed like a lot of them actually excelled in the moment, which is something excites you for the future."

Expectations for the Twins will grow next season, just like they do for all playoff teams that fall short of a World Series. The Cleveland Guardians were in a similar spot last year, and that will be the Twins' challenge in 2024.

"I couldn't be more excited for what is to come," López said. "I think we were playing with house money. Winning that first game in the playoffs got us going, all the momentum we needed. It's sad it came to an end, but … it's the most fun I've ever had playing."

When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli addressed his team after Game 4, he said he thought they improved throughout the season, and he couldn't be happier with the number of contributions from so many players.

As he looked at his players, he sensed an intensity about next year.

"There are more smiles than there are frowns," Jeffers said. "It hurts, but we know the core we've got in this locker room of us young guys that have done a lot this year, have improved and grown. We're upset. We're frustrated. But we're excited to turn our sights to what we have in store for us."