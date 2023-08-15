Two-game series at Target Field

Both games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97)

Tigers update: They are 53-65 and started a nine-game road trip by losing two of three in Boston. ... The Tigers are 7-4 against the Twins this season after taking three of four from them at Comerica Park last week. It's the first time since 2016 Detroit has won the season series. .. Faedo, a cousin of Lenny Faedo, who played for the Twins for parts of five seasons in the 1980s, allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings with no decision against the Twins on Aug. 9. ... Both of Olson's victories have come against the Twins (on June 24 and Aug. 10). The 24-year-old rookie righthander has allowed just one run and six hits in 11⅓ innings against the Twins while striking out 17.

Twins update: They lead the American League Central Division at 62-58 and play 12 of their next 14 games at home. ... They are 22-18 against Central opponents. ... C Ryan Jeffers is hitting .333 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 18 games since the All-Star break. ... Maeda has allowed just seven earned runs and 18 hits in 29⅔ innings over his last five starts. He has a 2.50 ERA in seven starts since July 1. ... IF-OF Willi Castro (lower back strain) sat out the final two games in Philadelphia. ... IF Royce Lewis, who has been sidelined since July 2, could be activated this week.