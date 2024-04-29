THREE-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m. (BSN, FS1): RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.45 ERA) vs. LHP Garrett Crochet (1-4, 6.37)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. (BSN): RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Soroka (0-3, 6.83)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. (BSN): RHP Bailey Ober (2-1, 4.21 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (1-3, 5.11)

Twins update: The Twins are 14-13 and have a seven-game winning streak after a three-game sweep of the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. The Twins have batted .348 and scored 57 runs during the winning streak, which is their longest since they won seven consecutive games from April 21-28, 2022. The Twins have raised their team batting average from .195 to .238. ... Last week, the Twins outscored the White Sox 25-11 in a four-game sweep at Target Field. ... The Twins are 8-7 in road games this season. ... SS Carlos Correa (mild right intercostal strain), who has been sidelined since April 13, is close to being activated. ... RHP Jhoan Duran (right oblique strain) hit 102.9 mph on the radar gun for the St. Paul Saints on Saturday and could be activated this week to make his regular-season debut.

Sign up for our Twins Update newsletter

White Sox update: The White Sox (6-22) defeated Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Rays and their first three-game winning streak since last June. ... Chicago's 9-4 victory in the series opener Friday ended a seven-game losing streak. ... OF Tommy Pham, who signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on April 16, joined the team Friday. He went 5-for-14 in the three games against Tampa Bay. Pham, 36, hit .256 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI in 129 games with the New York Mets and Arizona last season. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Brad Keller from Class AAA Charlotte on Sunday. Keller, who signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on March 8, was 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA for Kansas City last season and won 38 games in six seasons with the Royals.