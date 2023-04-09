THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

1:10 p.m. Monday • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 1.80)

6:40 p.m. Tuesday • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (1-0, 0.73)

12:10 p.m. Wednesday • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.75)

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The White Sox (4-6) are coming off a 1-0 loss on Sunday at Pittsburgh. The White Sox lost two of three to the Pirates and are 3-4 on the road so far this season. 2B Elvis Andrus is fourth among active MLB players with 2,003 career hits. ... Cease, the runner-up in the AL Cy Young voting last year, is 11-6 with a 1.51 ERA in his last 25 starts, dating to May 2022. ... Liam Hendriks, who pitched for the Twins from 2011-13, announced on Wednesday that he is cancer free after completing his chemotherapy treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. ... Alex Colomé, who was with the Twins in 2021 and Washington during spring training, signed with the White Sox on Friday and reported to Class AAA Charlotte on Saturday. ... Pedro Grifol is in his first season as manager after spending 10 seasons as a coach with the Kansas City Royals.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (6-3) are coming off a series victory over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Twins won the first two games of the series at Target Field, before losing to the Astros 5-1 on Sunday. ... The Twins were 10-9 against the White Sox last season. Under MLB's new schedule format — with MLB teams playing at least one series against every team — the Twins and White Sox will meet just 13 times this season. ... The Twins are hitting .328 (22-for-67) with runners-in-scoring-position (RISP). In 2022, the Twins hit .243 with RISP.