For the first time in more than a year, Byron Buxton is scheduled to play in center field.

Buxton is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment Wednesday with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints and play about seven innings in center. He has been used exclusively as a designated hitter this season, but he has done defensive drills over the past couple of weeks while recovering from a hamstring strain.

"His leg, his hip, everything feels good," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Right now, this is the best opportunity to do this. I don't know what would have happened if we had tried to play Buck in the field in May or June when he was not as rested and probably in as good of a spot as he is now."

Alex Kirilloff will join Buxton in St. Paul on Wednesday as the designated hitter to begin his rehab assignment from a right shoulder strain. Willi Castro began a rehab assignment Friday, though he will likely take a couple of days off with his wife due to deliver the couple's second daughter this week.

Buxton is scheduled for a day off Thursday after his first game in center field to see how his body recovers.

"This is something he's almost certainly been anticipating for a long time and been waiting for," Baldelli said. "It means a lot to him to be out there. I think this is going to be important and big for him."

The goal, from the Twins' perspective, is to play Buxton in center field a couple of times a week to allow them to rotate some of their infielders as the team's DH. Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco have rotated at DH for the past 12 games.

Buxton, Kirilloff and Nick Gordon all took swings during a live batting practice session against rehabilitating pitcher Jorge Alcala. Buxton had two full plate appearances and hit one popup. Kirilloff lined a ball to center and hit a grounder toward shortstop in his two plate appearances.

Paddack visits Twins before rehab assignment

Chris Paddack was a popular man in the Twins' clubhouse Tuesday when he saw many of his teammates for the first time in months.

Paddack, who has been facing hitters in Florida as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, traveled to Minnesota so he could keep throwing with Hurricane Idalia moving toward Florida. Paddack still needs to be cleared by his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, to pitch in minor league games, but he hopes to begin a rehab assignment as early as next week in Fort Myers, Fla.

"I'm super excited," Paddack said. "I feel outstanding. I feel healthy. I feel strong. I feel explosive. I've learned. Compared to the first go-around [with Tommy John surgery], this one is way better."

Paddack will likely be used as a reliever because there is little time to build up as a starting pitcher, but he's hoping to rejoin the Twins in September. He remains under contract through the 2025 season.

"Not ideal with the weather situation in Florida, but it's a win-win to come down here and see these guys when September rolls around, knowing we're in first place against a division rival here," Paddack said.

Etc.

• Alcala threw 20 pitches during his live batting practice session Tuesday, and he induced one whiff and five foul balls. Sidelined since May, he is scheduled to throw another live session in St. Paul this week. "I'm just happy to face batters again," Alcala said through interpreter Mauricio Ortiz. "I feel really good being on the mound again."

• Dallas Keuchel, as expected when the Twins demoted Bailey Ober, will return to the Twins' starting rotation. Joe Ryan, Keuchel and Kenta Maeda are scheduled to start during their three-game road series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. "We will be creative as the year goes on," Baldelli said, "but that's how we're lined up."