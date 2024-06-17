THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.20 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (6-6, 5.33)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.24)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Zack Littell (2-5, 4.24 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 3.29)

Tampa Bay update: The Rays (34-38) started a nine-game road trip by losing two of three in Atlanta, but won Sunday 8-6 as former Twins C Ben Rortvedt hit his first career grand slam. ... The Rays have the best record in the majors in one-run games (13-5) and games decided by two runs or fewer (24-10) but have given up an MLB-leading 100 home runs. The Rays, who hit three home runs on Sunday, have hit 57 home runs. Only Miami (54) has hit fewer. ... Civale is in his first full season with the Rays after being acquired from Cleveland last season. He is 1-4 in nine lifetime starts against the Twins. ... 3B Isaac Paredes leads the team in the triple crown categories with 10 home runs, 38 RBI and a .281 batting average.

Twins update: After completing a four-game sweep vs. the Athletics, the Twins (40-32) have matched their season-best eight games over .500. ... The Twins are 6-1 on their current 10-game homestand — their longest of the season and the only homestand in the month of June. ... SS Carlos Correa has an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .431 in June. He is 20-for-36 during the hitting streak. ... 3B Royce Lewis also has an eight-game hitting streak, one shy of his career high. He is 12-for-30 with four home runs during the streak. ... The Rays won five of six against the Twins last season, including two of three in September at Target Field.