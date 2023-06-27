A streak of Minnesota natives taken in the NBA Draft was broken last week after three straight years of hearing local names called on draft night.

A draft that was dominated by the massive hype of 7-5 French sensation Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 to San Antonio ended last Thursday with two Timberwolves picks but no Minnesotans for the first time since 2019.

A year ago, former local prep stars Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy), David Roddy (Breck School) and Kendall Brown (East Ridge) were picked in the 2022 NBA Draft, making 12 Minnesotans drafted since 2015 — and all but three of them taken in the 202-2022 drafts.)

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick by Oklahoma City last year, was the highest drafted Minnesotan ever, surpassing Gophers legend Kevin McHale of Hibbing going No. 3 to Boston in 1980.

It was also the second straight year when players from the land of 10,000 ballers — I mean, 10,000 lakes — were selected in the top five, following Holmgren's fellow Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, who Orlando picked No. 5 in 2021.

The question now is who the next players will be to continue the pipeline from Minnesota to the NBA draft? Will it be a member of the Gophers or someone playing elsewhere?

Here are my top 10 NBA prospects from Minnesota prior to the 2023-24 college season, listed in alphabetical order:

Jamison Battle, 6-7 forward, Ohio State (DeLaSalle) – After transferring from Minnesota, Battle gives himself a bigger profile with the Buckeyes. But he needs to look more like the all-league caliber talent that led the Gophers in scoring and rebounding in 2021-22.

Steven Crowl, 7-0 center, Wisconsin (Eagan) – One of the most improved post players in the Big Ten last season, Crowl averaged 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior. He showed even more potential exploding for 36 points vs. Bradley in the NIT.

Dain Dainja, 6-9 forward, Illinois (Park Center) – Helped the Illini big time in the frontcourt after transferring from Baylor. Dainja displays footwork and skills hard to find for a 270-pound big man. But can he up his productivity?

Curtis Jones, 6-5 guard, Iowa State (Cretin-Derham Hall) – Jones could attract scouts to Ames if he duplicates anything close to his numbers at Buffalo last season. He averaged 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and shot 36% from three-point range.

Dawson Garcia, 6-11 forward, Gophers (Prior Lake) – The only player on this list once listed on mock drafts. On NBA radar since his days as a McDonald's All-American in 2020. But Garcia likely needs a breakout year with more team success under third-year coach Ben Johnson to remind folks he's still a next-level talent.

Ahjany Lee, 6-10 forward, St. Thomas (Totino-Grace) – Kansas, Iowa and the Gophers once offered Lee in high school off potential. The Byron, Minn., native has size, length and athleticism that could get him NBA looks if he can make a significant jump as a sophomore.

B.J. Omot, 6-8 guard, North Dakota (Mankato East) – The NBA loves having size on the perimeter. Omot can score (12.0 ppg as a freshman), but he needs to shoot better from the field (39.6%) and long distance (30.1%).

Pharrel Payne, 6-9 forward, Gophers (Park of Cottage Grove) – No Big Ten freshman was more physically imposing than the 255-pound Payne, who led the Gophers with 35 dunks. He averaged nearly 15 points and seven rebounds in his last five starts over 22 minutes last season. Just imagine if he adds a consistent jumper.

Myles Stute, 6-7 forward, South Carolina (Minneapolis) – Stute grew up in Minnesota before attending high school in Washington D.C. His career 38% three-point shooting at Vanderbilt makes him an intriguing pro prospect, especially if he has a big year after transferring.

Kerwin Walton, 6-5 guard, Texas Tech (Hopkins) – One of the best shooters to come recently out of Minnesota, Walton hasn't averaged more than 14 minutes since his freshman year at North Carolina. Will he finally get an opportunity to produce?