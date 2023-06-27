Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand noted the introduction of Wolves second-round picks Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark on Monday and how they were given what amounted to first-round pick treatment. Part of that is the absence of first-rounders, but part is also an increasing emphasis in the NBA on the value of second-round picks. Plus Rand was not at all surprised that a Twins lineup without Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton faltered against Atlanta.

10:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joined Rand to preview the NHL draft and to set up an offseason that could mostly be about internal improvement.

29:00: Pairing high-priced stars with young, cheap talent is the name of the game in pretty much every league these days.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports