For the first half of their 121-87 victory over the shorthanded Mavericks, the Timberwolves played down to their level of competition. Against a Dallas team that was without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic for the second time in their two visits to Target Center, the Wolves lacked the energy that led to recent bad losses against Charlotte and San Antonio.

But the Wolves woke up in the second half, and behind a stellar offensive effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, they came away with their second consecutive victory. The Wolves also allowed their fewest points in a game this season.

Towns finished the night with 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting, a needed dose of efficient offense after the night began with both teams struggling to score.

Anthony Edwards, who received a $40,000 fine from the league for his comments about the officiating following Monday's win over Oklahoma City, had nine points as he seemed more focused on the defensive end of the floor than with his offense. It was tied for his second-lowest scoring output of the season in a game he didn't get hurt first.

The Wolves led by just 52-48 at the half but gradually pulled away in the third and pushed the lead past 20 by the early minutes of the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points as he led a defensive effort that held Dallas, which was also without center Dereck Lively and guard Dante Exum, to 41% shooting.

Mike Conley returned from hamstring tightness to score 10.Neither team seemed all that interested in taking control of the game early on. They shot a combined 0-for-11 from the three-point line to open the night and were 2-for-19 in the first quarter.

The only saving grace for the Wolves early was Towns' offense. On the final two possessions of the first half, he doubled their numbers of made threes to four and finished the half with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting to go with seven rebounds. The rest of the team was 12-for-28. Edwards didn't attempt a shot in the second quarter, and the Wolves led 52-48.

Towns continued his hot shooting from the outside to open the third. He was 4 for his first five and was up to 29 points. Finally in the third, the Wolves started to get some separation on the scoreboard, even as Gobert sat in foul trouble.

Edwards still didn't register a shot attempt in the third quarter, though he did have two points at the free-throw line. Edwards did put a good amount of effort into the defensive end, where he had the responsibility to guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot just 5-for-16 for 14 points.

The Wolves got their team shooting to 51% by the end of the third and took an 83-70 lead into the fourth. They opened that on an 11-0 run to put the game away and coach Chris Finch emptied his bench shortly thereafter.