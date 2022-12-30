WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Friday at Fiserv Forum

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Bucks lead the Central Division at 22-12. ... They lost in overtime at Chicago on Wednesday, shooting 9-for-44 on three-pointers. ... F Giannis Antetokounmpo had 45 points and averages 31.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. ... G Jrue Holliday (hamstring) and G Khris Middleton (knee) missed Wednesday's game. ... The Wolves lost in New Orleans on Wednesday, falling to 16-19 with their fourth consecutive loss. They are playing without injured C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), G Jordan McLaughlin (calf), F Kyle Anderson (back) and F Taurean Prince (shoulder). ... It's the final of two meetings between the teams this season; Milwaukee won 115-102 on Nov. 4 at Target Center.