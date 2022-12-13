Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers

9 p.m. Wednesday, crypto.com Arena

TV: ESPN, BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Clippers are seventh in the West at 16-13. ... They are the second-lowest scoring team in the NBA (107.9) but have the fourth best defense (108.7). ... Paul George leads the Clippers in scoring (23.8) and Ivica Zubac averages 10.9 rebounds per game. ... Ex-Gopher Amir Coffey has started six games and averages 3.8 points and 14.6 minutes. ...The Wolves are 6-7 on the road after losing twice in Portland. ... G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable, F Taurean Prince (shoulder) is doubtful and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out.