WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Wolves by 2.

Pregame reading: Kyle Anderson is getting his groove back

Opening bell: The Wolves officially signed former Suns and Pacers forward T.J. Warren to a 10-day contract Wednesday. The team begin a six-game road trip with a back-to-back set of games in Indiana and Cleveland. The trip will then take them to Los Angeles and Utah for two games a piece in each city.

Watch him: Tyrese Haliburton was out the last time the teams met in December. Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points per game and has a league-leading 11.3 assists per game.

Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns is out for the Wolves because of left knee soreness. There was no immediate word from the Wolves on how long Towns might be out. Towns did play in the Wolves' previous game, Monday against Portland. He played 21 minutes and scored 14 points. Guard Jordan McLaughlin, who missed Monday's game because of an illness, is questionable. For Indiana, guard Benedict Mathurin is out because of a right shoulder sprain while forward Doug McDermott is out because of a right calf strain.

Forecast: The Wolves will play their third game of the season without Towns and they are 2-0 in games Towns has missed. Their most recent win without Towns came Feb. 27 over the Spurs. Naz Reid had 22 points off the bench in that game to help make up for Towns' absence. Kyle Anderson will likely get the start in Towns' place. The Pacers have the second-most efficient offense in the league but have the 26th-rated defense. Thursday will be a clash of styles, and whoever can play the game at their pace is likely to win.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.