One of the ways the Timberwolves offense has changed since Karl-Anthony Towns went out with a knee injury is the Wolves have begun firing away from three-point range with greater frequency.

On Sunday night, the Wolves out-shout the team with two of the greatest shooters of all time in a 114-110 victory over Golden State.

The Wolves trailed most of the night but pushed ahead in the second half thanks to a 21-for-40 performance from three-point range. Six Wolves hit two or more threes, led by Naz Reid, who had 20 points and was the only thing going for a struggling Wolves offense in the first quarter. Then his teammates picked up the slack. Anthony Edwards finished with 23 points with four threes. The Warriors shot 14-for-36 from deep led by 31 from Stephen Curry, who had five threes.

With 11.9 seconds left and the Wolves ahead 111-110, Edwards went to the line and hit two free throws. Klay Thompson's three from the left wing to tie it missed and Edwards iced the game at the free-throw line with one of two.

The meeting marked the first matchup between the teams since Draymond Green was suspended for putting Wolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a game at Golden State on November 14. Sunday's game went off without incident from Green, who finished with 12 points.

One thing the Wolves have done a good job of recently was correcting was taking care of the ball.

That has been a problem most of the season, but since Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a knee injury, the Wolves averaged 9.5 turnovers in their last seven games. They had a woeful nine in just the first quarter the Warriors swarmed them. Wiggins and then Gary Payton II played tough on-ball defense on Edwards, who had just two first-quarter points.

The Wolves were just 6-for-18 from the field when they weren't turning it over and the Warriors closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 27-18 lead after one.

Reid was the Wolves' only source of offense through the first 18 minutes. He had 17 in the first half, and at one point, Reid was 6-for-7 from the floor (5-for-5 from three-point range) while the rest of the team was 4-for-19. Edwards then got his game going in the second quarter with 12 points. Golden State led by as much as 43-31 before the Warriors took a 54-46 lead into halftime behind 14 from Curry.

In the third quarter, Edwards grew more frustrated with the officiating and picked up a technical with 3:07 left in the quarter. By that time, he had only gone to the free-throw line four times. The Wolves hit 7-for-12 from three-point range in the third quarter, but they couldn't quite catch the Warriors despite getting as close as one throughout the third. They trailed 81-78 headed into the fourth.

The Wolves finally pushed ahead with consecutive threes from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris early in the fourth. That unit without Edwards and Reid outscored the Warriors 19-8 in the first 5:06 of the quarter to give the Wolves a 97-89 lead and the Wolves never relinquished it from there.















