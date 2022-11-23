6 p.m. Wednesday • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BSN Extra

Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Wolves have won four in a row to move to 9-8. They are 9-0 when leading after three quarters this season. ... F Kyle Anderson (back) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are questionable. ... The Pacers are 10-6. They are fifth in the NBA in offense (116.8 points per game) and second in assists (28.5 per game). ... PG Andrew Nembhard (knee) is doubtful and G Chris Duarte (ankle) is out. ... G Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana in scoring (20.4).